Jay-Z calls out Beyonce snub: ‘Most Grammy’s and never won album of the year’

US rapper Jay-Z used his winner’s speech to address his wife Beyonce never winning the top prize at the Grammy’s.

The 54-year-old, whose real name is Shawn Carter, took to the stage with his daughter Blue Ivy to collect the Dr Dre global impact award celebrating his achievements in music.

Jay-Z said he was honoured to accept the prize but used his acceptance speech to encourage the Recording Academy to “get it right”.

Beyonce, left, and Jay-Z kiss in the audience as Jay-Z is given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Referencing his wife making history at last year’s ceremony winning a record 32 awards, he said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammy’s than everyone and never won album of the year.

“Think about that. Most Grammy’s, never won album of the year, that doesn’t work.

“Some of you will go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed, some of you may get robbed, some of you don’t belong in the category.

“When I get nervous, I tell the truth,” Jay-Z said.

The Empire State Of Mind musician said outside of the Grammys that “we’ve got to keep showing up”.

Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, looks on during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He said: “Just in life, you’ve got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up.

“To get the Grammys, you got to keep showing up until they give you all the accolades you deserve, until they call you chairman, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time. Feel me.”

During his speech, Jay-Z thanked US rapper Dr Dre – real name Andre Young – for opening doors, as well as the Black Music Collective, saying: “Hopefully, I’m adding to what you guys are doing out here.”

Referencing the Grammy’s, he added: “We want y’all to get it right. We love ya’ll. At least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective because it’s music. And it’s opinion-based.”

Jay-Z was later filmed drinking out of his Grammy award in celebration.