Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen celebrate Jon Bon Jovi at charity gala

Sir Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen were among the music titans who supported Jon Bon Jovi as he was honoured with a prestigious music award.

The US rocker, 61, was presented with the MusiCares person of the year prize for his musical achievements and philanthropic efforts at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday.

Springsteen performed alongside Bon Jovi at the event while Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz were among the presenters on the night.

Jon Bon Jovi accepts his Musicares Person of the Year award during a ceremony in his honour on Friday (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

During his speech at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, Bon Jovi thanked his “hero, friend, mentor” Springsteen for supporting him at the event two days after his mother died.

The musician said: “When I first got the news, he was already on the aeroplane on his way here.

“I certainly would have understood if he’d said that he couldn’t make it but he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares, and he wanted to be here tonight for me, and I’m forever grateful to you for everything.”

Bon Jovi also thanked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his speech, who presented him with the award.

He added: “Thank you for your friendship, thank you for your kind words, thank you for your New England Patriots.

Kylie Minogue speaks during MusiCares Person of the Year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“And in this crazy world, I want to thank you for your leadership through your philanthropy, especially the foundation to combat antisemitism.”

During the show, Bon Jovi teamed up with Springsteen on his hit Who Says You Can’t Go Home, which was released in 2005 with his rock band Bon Jovi’s ninth album.

They also energised the crowd with a rendition of Springsteen’s The Promised Land, with Bon Jovi showing off his harmonica skills.

Also in attendance at the singer’s table was Bon Jovi’s wife Dorothea Hurley, as well as Sir Paul and his wife Nancy Shevell.

Jon Bon Jovi performs during MusiCares Person of the Year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Later in the evening, Minogue introduced country music superstar Shania Twain, who sang Bed Of Roses by Bon Jovi.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan hosted the show which also saw Melissa Etheridge and Grammy nominees including the Goo Goo Dolls and Brandy Clark perform.

To close out the night, Bon Jovi struck up the chords to his hit Livin’ On A Prayer which he sung alongside other performers of the gala.

Now in its 34th year, the dinner and auction raised money for programmes and services supporting musicians in need.