Travis Kelce says he won’t be able to attend the Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift

NFL player Travis Kelce has said he will be unable to support girlfriend Taylor Swift in-person at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Pop superstar Swift, 34, has six Grammy nominations this year in categories that include record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Kelce, 34, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, said he will not make the awards ceremony as he has to get ready for the Super Bowl – the annual championship game.

Taylor Swift on stage after winning the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking to The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, he said: “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday… is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day.

“Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

He also told the show that his career was his main focus at the moment.

He said: “Football is my main focus right now.

“There’s a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city, in this organisation.

“So this is my number one focus.”

Speaking further on his relationship with Swift, he said: “Hopefully everybody realises that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it.

“It’s nothing more than that.

“And how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it and sure enough I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fans, and friends.

“It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”

Kelce is heading to the Super Bowl after Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday.

The Chiefs will now face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11.

The pop star, who was in a suite in the corner of the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the game, could be seen cheering and jumping up and down after Kelce caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter.

Fans have speculated whether Swift will be able to attend the showdown and support Kelce but she has concerts scheduled for Tokyo, including a date on February 10.

Swift’s 2022 album Midnights is nominated for best album and best vocal pop album at the Grammys this year, which is taking place on February 4.

The record, which went to number one on both sides of the Atlantic, was the most the streamed album on Spotify in the UK for 2023.