Sugababes and Razorlight bring their ‘Golden Touch’ to seaside festival

The original line-up of the Sugababes has been announced as the latest act appearing at this summer’s Victorious seaside festival.

The Round Round singers will also join Golden Touch indie stars Razorlight and James Bay for the three-night event on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, during the August bank holiday weekend (23-25).

Crowd enjoying the show at a previous Victorious Festival, Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro have already been announced for the headline slots.

Also taking to the stages during the weekend will be indie band The Kooks, 2019 Brits Award winner for British Breakthrough Artist Tom Walker, Afro-dance pioneer Dub FX, Professor Green, and a DJ set from Groove Armada.

Other acts announced include alt-pop artist Baby Queen, Nieve Ella, Seahorses frontman Chris Helme, Pacific Avenue and Bellah Mae. Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder and Black Grape are going to bring a taste of Madchester to the Solent for an all-out Saturday party.

Sonique, formerly from S’Express, The Clockworks, Lexie Carroll, Royel Otis, TikTok viral singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-Macleod, The Futureheads, The Hunna, Panic Shack, John Power of 90s band Cast and Tom A Smith have also been added to the bill.

Comedian Al Murray – known as everyone’s favourite pub landlord – has also been added to the line-up for the comedy stage which will also feature the already-announced Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle as well as the karaoke event, Barrioke, hosted by Shaun Williamson – best known for his role as Barry Evans in EastEnders.

Andy Marsh, lead booker for Victorious Festival, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to announce another wave of incredible acts for 2024 off the back of our huge headline announcement.

“This is just the start, we’ve still got hundreds more acts, performances, and activities to announce across the festival that will be the biggest, best value and most epic year yet.”