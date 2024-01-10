Apple TV+ creative director Jay Hunt appointed as BFI chairwoman

Jay Hunt has been named as chairwoman of the British Film Institute (BFI).

The Apple TV+ creative director, who used to be chief creative officer of broadcaster Channel 4, will take on the unremunerative role at the cultural charity from Vue International chief executive Tim Richards on February 16.

Ms Hunt, who also has experience working as controller of BBC One and director of programmes at Channel 5, was appointed by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.

She said: “The BFI plays such a vital role in supporting great British storytellers and I’m delighted I’ll be chairing the organisation at such an exciting and challenging time.

“I’m passionate about the quality and range of film and TV we produce in the UK and look forward to championing it on the world stage.”

Ms Hunt has commissioned Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and Slow Horses, BBC’s Luther and Sherlock and Channel 4 hits Black Mirror, Derry Girls, Catastrophe and Gogglebox.

She was responsible for Channel 4, E4, More 4 and Film 4 while working with the broadcaster.

She has also been on the board of the Government’s culture recovery fund, which has distributed grants after the pandemic, and a BFI governor from 2020.

Ms Frazer said: “Film is at the heart of the UK’s thriving creative industries, and the BFI plays an important role maximising the potential of our world-leading screen sectors.

“Jay’s wealth of experience championing British content makes her an exceptional chair to lead the BFI in the years ahead.”

Ms Hunt has been appointed for four years after Mr Richards, who founded Vue International, was given the role for three years in 2021.

Ben Roberts, BFI chief executive, said: “With her incredible breadth of experience in leadership across broadcasting and global streaming, she steps into this role with a very rare combination of an innate understanding of the power and potential of what public service organisations can deliver as well as being acutely commercial.”