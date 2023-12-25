The Masked Singer Christmas special won by Partridge (In A Pear Tree)

Ainsley Harriott has won the 2023 Christmas special of reality singing competition The Masked Singer.

The festive episode was hosted by ringmaster, comedian Joel Dommett, and featured a celebrity panel comprised of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and guest panellist Leona Lewis, who were tasked with figuring out the identity of the anonymous celebrity singers.

The 66-year-old chef and TV presenter performed as Partridge (In A Pear Tree) and sang It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Andy Williams and A Holly Jolly Christmas, a festive tune notably sung by Burl Ives.

Asked if he enjoyed the show, following his win, the Ready Steady Cook star said: “Absolutely, the idea, the build-up to it, learning your songs… I think overall we had a great, great day.”

The runner up was Reindeer, who performed tracks that included Underneath The Tree by Kelly Clarkson and was revealed to be former Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

Also on the show was Blackadder star Tony Robinson dressed as a Sprout and comedian Julian Clary who performed as Decorations and sang songs such as Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

The episode also starred Cludolph the pantomime reindeer who appeared on stage to give Dommett clues that would help the panel guess the celebrity singer.

The ITV1 show involves famous faces, dressed in themed outfits, singing to a panel who try and guess the celebrities behind the costume based only on their voice and a select number of clues.

The Masked Singer Christmas special is available on ITV1, ITVX and STV and the new series of the reality singing competition will start on December 30.