Stormzy and Olivia Colman among stars gracing six new covers of British Vogue

Stormzy, Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer are among a slew of stars set to appear across six new covers of British Vogue celebrating Great Britain.

The December issue of British Vogue, Great Britain: Tradition And Revolution is said to showcase “some of the most captivating forces across British fashion, style, culture, politics and society”.

On her cover, Colman, 49 – known for appearances in shows including Broadchurch and Fleabag, is pictured in a long-sleeved dress with exaggerated shoulders and a bow at the waist, smiling into the camera.

On a separate cover rapper Stormzy, 30 – who has three UK chart-topping albums to his name, is seen wearing a white suit, shirt and tie with his head thrown back laughing.

Killing Eve actress Comer, 30, is also dressed in white, donning a fitted dress with opera gloves and her hair curled and piled to the top of her head.

Others to star on British Vogue covers, dressed in all white, are models Kate and Lila Moss, rapper Little Simz and actress Tilda Swinton.

Included in the December issue is a Tradition And Revolution portfolio, exploring the “superstars” and “rebels” of Britain, photographed by Tim Walker.

It includes photos of comic Eddie Izzard, poet Kae Tempest and actress Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

There is also the Brit Crowd portfolio, exhibiting the creatives who are “leading the way across the UK”, photographed by Adama Jalloh.

Models include Fingernails actor Riz Ahmed, soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis, director Sir Steve McQueen and members of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The December issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from November 21.