David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston pay tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have paid tribute to late Friends co-star Matthew Perry and thanked him for years of “laughter and creativity”.

Schwimmer, 57, played Ross Geller on the US sitcom, while Aniston, 54, played Rachel Green, starring alongside Perry in his role as the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing.

In a statement posted to Instagram, more than two weeks on from Perry’s death, aged 54, Schwimmer said: “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery.

“You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Aniston also posted a tribute to her Instagram page and said: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

“Being able to really sit in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.

“This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.

“For Matty, he knew he loved to make people laugh.

“As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die.

“His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that.

“He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”