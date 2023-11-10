Express & Star
Close

Katherine Jenkins announces Christmas single

Home For Christmas is released on Friday and is available via Sony Music.

Published
Henley Festival

Katherine Jenkins has announced a new festive single that has been promoted as a “heartfelt message of love and togetherness at this magical time of year”.

Home For Christmas is the first new music that the Welsh singer, 43, has released in more than a year.

Jenkins said: “The festive season is always my favourite time of the year and for me it’s all about spending time with the people I love and cherish most. I hope this song can bring people together and remind us of what makes Christmas the most special time of year.”

Tusk Conservation Awards
Katherine Jenkins who will be playing Swansea Arena (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Her song uses new lyrics to the much-loved tune of Hark The Herald Angels Sing as she offers a new take on the Christmas carol.

The song was originally written by hymnwriter Charles Wesley with lyrics such as “Hark! how all the Welkin (heaven) rings” – which was later revised by Methodist preacher George Whitefield.

It has been previously covered by German disco group Boney M and American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Jenkins will be returning home to Wales for a Home For Christmas concert on November 25.

The mezzo-soprano’s performance – where she will be joined by acoustic musician Jack Savoretti, composer and pianist Chloe Flower and opera singer Wynne Evans – will feature classical crossovers, operatic arias and special Christmas songs at the Swansea Arena date.

Jenkins said: “There’s no place like home which is why I am thrilled to bits to be performing at the Swansea Arena.

“Being back in Wales always makes me want to pull out all the stops. I can’t wait and I would love for you to be a part of it too.”

Home For Christmas is released on Friday and is available via Sony Music.

Tickets for the concert, which will be filmed for this year’s as a BBC festive special, are available here atgtickets.com/shows/katherine-jenkins-home-for-christmas/swansea-arena/.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular