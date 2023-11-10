Katherine Jenkins announces Christmas single

Katherine Jenkins has announced a new festive single that has been promoted as a “heartfelt message of love and togetherness at this magical time of year”.

Home For Christmas is the first new music that the Welsh singer, 43, has released in more than a year.

Jenkins said: “The festive season is always my favourite time of the year and for me it’s all about spending time with the people I love and cherish most. I hope this song can bring people together and remind us of what makes Christmas the most special time of year.”

Katherine Jenkins who will be playing Swansea Arena (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Her song uses new lyrics to the much-loved tune of Hark The Herald Angels Sing as she offers a new take on the Christmas carol.

The song was originally written by hymnwriter Charles Wesley with lyrics such as “Hark! how all the Welkin (heaven) rings” – which was later revised by Methodist preacher George Whitefield.

It has been previously covered by German disco group Boney M and American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Jenkins will be returning home to Wales for a Home For Christmas concert on November 25.

The mezzo-soprano’s performance – where she will be joined by acoustic musician Jack Savoretti, composer and pianist Chloe Flower and opera singer Wynne Evans – will feature classical crossovers, operatic arias and special Christmas songs at the Swansea Arena date.

Jenkins said: “There’s no place like home which is why I am thrilled to bits to be performing at the Swansea Arena.

“Being back in Wales always makes me want to pull out all the stops. I can’t wait and I would love for you to be a part of it too.”

Home For Christmas is released on Friday and is available via Sony Music.

Tickets for the concert, which will be filmed for this year’s as a BBC festive special, are available here atgtickets.com/shows/katherine-jenkins-home-for-christmas/swansea-arena/.