Australian spin-off to Death In Paradise coming to BBC

An Australian spin-off to hit drama Death In Paradise is coming to BBC One.

Six-part series Return to Paradise will be set in the idyllic, beachside hamlet of Dolphin Cove and will feature six twist-filled murder mysteries against the backdrop of the Australian coastal landscape.

The show will follow Australian ex-pat Mackenzie Clarke, who is the seemingly golden girl of the London Metropolitan police force but is suddenly forced to up sticks and move back to her childhood home of Dolphin Cove, a place she escaped at the earliest opportunity six years ago.

Mack will have to face “a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions”, according to the BBC.

But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her detective skills to go use and decides she must make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago.

Death In Paradise, set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, has been a huge hit for the BBC and Return to Paradise follows hot on the heels of its UK-based spin-off Beyond Paradise, which launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in February.

The UK spin-off saw Kris Marshall reprise his Death In Paradise role as DI Humphrey Goodman as he attempted to adjust to life with his fiancee Martha Lloyd – played by Sally Bretton – on the Devonshire coast.

The current cast of Death In Paradise features Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, says: “Everything we all love about Death in Paradise – the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots – now in a fabulous Australian setting. I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!”

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.