Taron Egerton to star in crime thriller She Rides Shotgun

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton is to star in a new crime thriller called She Rides Shotgun based on the award-winning 2017 novel of the same name.

Welsh actor Egerton, 33, known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman and Eddie The Eagle, will play protagonist Nate, who is looking for a fresh start after being released from prison.

The film, which will be directed by Calm With Horses’ Nick Rowland, is set to begin principal production in early 2024 and has been granted an interim agreement through Sag-Aftra.

Taron Egerton attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

The screenplay, written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, has been adapted from the book by Jordan Harper which won the 2018 Edgar Award for best debut novel.

Producer Brad Weston said of the project: “We are so excited to bring this adaptation of Jordan Harper’s hugely successful and completely gripping novel to the big screen.

“Taron Egerton is a remarkable performer and we are so excited to be working with Nick Rowland, who is going to bring a real depth to their relationship.”

The movie will follow Egerton’s character Nate, who has made some dangerous enemies, including the powerful criminal gang he worked for whilst in prison.

Taron Egerton attending the Rocketman UK Premiere, at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

On his release, he cuts ties with his old crew but the gang retaliates by putting a hit on his family.

Nate goes on the run with his 11-year-old daughter Polly to keep her out of harm’s way and in the process he teaches her how to survive and learns what it is to love unconditionally.