Eyewitnesses to John Lennon murder to speak for first time in new documentary

John Lennon 80th birthday

Eyewitnesses to the murder of John Lennon will speak for the first time in a new documentary series about the assassination of the Beatles star.

The three part Apple TV+ series John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial will feature exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos.

The series, narrated by 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland, will also look at the conviction of his killer Mark David Chapman.

John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman (PA)

Apple has described the series as “the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder”.

Lennon was gunned down outside his New York City apartment building on December 8 1980.

The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office.

The series also includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses – speaking for the first time – along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, as well as interviews with Chapman’s defence lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors.

The series will be directed by Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream with executive producers David Glover, Mark Raphael and Rob Coldstream and producers Simon Bunney and Louis Lee Ray.