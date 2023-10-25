Dates revealed for Doctor Who 60th anniversary episodes

Doctor Who Specials

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 25, the broadcasting corporation has announced.

David Tennant will star as the 14th Doctor alongside comedian Catherine Tate who plays the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble in three special episodes that will run each Saturday from November 25 to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

The first episode set to air is called The Star Beast and will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder, airing on December 2 and The Giggle, which will air on December 9.

Destiny isn’t done with them yet… ?#DoctorWho: THE STAR BEAST, coming 25th November to @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/s7nlROcn09 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2023

The cast ensemble includes Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep, Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple and American actor Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker.

Announcing the news, BBC Studios released three images of the upcoming episodes to the official Doctor Who page on X, formerly Twitter, which showed the Doctor and Donna reunited.

Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa will take over in the role of the Doctor over the festive period.

A new game begins… ?#DoctorWho: THE GIGGLE, coming 9th December to @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/A10ikgWGvK — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2023

The actor will star alongside Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, 19, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

The latest revamp of the series has seen It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Scottish actor Tennant, 52, first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Doctor.