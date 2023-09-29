Glastonbury ticket prices to rise when they go on sale in November

Fireworks light up the sky as Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has announced tickets for next year’s festival will rise to £360 when they go on sale in November.

Festival goers will be charged £355 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £75 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

It is a £20 increase from this year’s event, which cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee, after a £55 price hike from the 2022 price of £285.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2024 festival on November 2 and standard tickets on November 5.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

The event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 26 to 30.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Eavis added: “As part of our ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend the Festival will need to have registered in advance of the ticket sale, you can do this via our website.”

Rina Sawayama performing with Sir Elton John on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

This year’s festival saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.