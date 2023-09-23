Olly Murs ‘gutted’ to leave The Voice UK after six years

Olly Murs

Olly Murs has said he is “gutted” to leave his role as a coach on The Voice UK after six years.

The 39-year-old singer, who joined the ITV talent competition in 2018, will depart the show after the upcoming 2023 series which is due to air later this year.

Murs will sit on the panel alongside US rapper will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie, with ITV saying that details of next year’s series will be “confirmed in due course”.

Olly Murs attending the Voice UK Series 9 launch (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on his departure, Murs told The Sun: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

Murs added that he accepts the show’s decision and feels it will find “someone great” to replace him but admitted he will miss the show.

“Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me,” he told the newspaper.

Murs has won the show twice over the years, first in 2019 with his contestant Molly Hocking and the following year in 2020 with Blessing Annatoria Chitapa.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series later this year featuring coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.

“Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.”

Today this could be the greatest day of our lives ? wow I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends TAKE THAT! What a tour this is going to be! Tickets go on sale NEXT FRIDAY 29th SEPTEMBER! https://t.co/HxrVjtoGBj gunna be a special!! ?? pic.twitter.com/xPAAiVqGz8 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) September 22, 2023

On Friday, it was announced Murs would be touring the UK and Ireland in 2024 with Take That.

Murs tweeted: “Today this could be the greatest day of our lives. Wow I’ve had this secret for some time but next year I’m on the road with these legends TAKE THAT! What a tour this is going to be!”