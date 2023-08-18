Jamie Foxx ‘finally starting to feel like himself’ after ‘medical complication’

Graham Norton Show – London

Jamie Foxx says he is “finally” starting to feel like himself, after being admitted to hospital earlier this year for an unspecified health issue.

The US actor said the past months had been “an unexpected dark journey” and that he was grateful for all those who had reached out in support.

Foxx, known for films including Django Unchained, Collateral and Ray, previously said he had been “to hell and back” after experiencing a “medical complication” in April.

He also dismissed rumours about his condition, saying he was not paralysed or blind, but did not reveal any details about what had occurred.

Posting several photos of himself to Instagram on Thursday he wrote: “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself.

“It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank.

“You just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

Responding to the post, Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who sustained serious injuries following a snowplough accident in January, wrote: “Bless you my friend.”

In a previous video message posted online, Foxx said his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saved” his life as he thanked his family for keeping the details of his health “airtight”.

He said: “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out.