Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones & The Six

Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.

It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine… pic.twitter.com/CmbexMFx6l

— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 15, 2023