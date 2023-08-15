Neighbours trailer hints at troubled waters for Guy Pearce’s character

The cast of Neighbours

The much-anticipated reboot of Australian soap Neighbours hints at troubled waters for Guy Pearce’s character, Mike Young, after he reconciles with Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

Pearce, who reprised his role for the show’s “final” episodes on Channel 5 last July in moving scenes that saw him reunite with his former flame, has returned to Ramsay Street for the revival of Neighbours on Amazon Freevee, which debuts on September 18.

However, a new official trailer released on Tuesday suggests an unfavourable storyline for the fan favourite.

Jane is seen telling Mike in the woods: “I have been keeping something from you.”

The soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985, was dropped by Channel 5 after failing to secure new funding, but its return was revealed late last year with a social media clip featuring some of the show’s most recognisable characters being told the news.

Tuesday’s official trailer also teased a wedding, with church bells ringing out and a wedding car seen approaching as the residents gather for the big day.

Wedding guest Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell) asks her brother Paul (Stefan Dennis): “Not having second thoughts about today, are you?”

It comes after Paul is seen asking staff about newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by The OC’s Mischa Barton, who is getting together with Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux), saying: “I want you to find out exactly what she’s been doing since she’s been here.”

Guy Pearce and Annie Jones (Fremantle/Channel 5/PA)

Later Lucy asks: “Why would she not make her presence known?” to which Paul responds: “Because she is a spy.”

Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Jackie Woodburne, also appear in the teaser for the new chapter of the long-running soap.

“A lot has happened in the last two years,” Jackie says.

She later adds: “I’m worried about what I’ll say, I’m worried that there’ll be no coming back from it.”

Other series stars include Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves).

The series will return to screens on September 18 on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, with episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK and the US.