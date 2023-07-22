Jamie Foxx says he went ‘to hell and back’ as he shares health update

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has spoken to fans for the first time about going “to hell and back” during his hospital treatment for an unspecified health issue.

The Oscar-winning actor’s family revealed in April he was recovering after experiencing a “medical complication”.

On Saturday, Foxx discussed in an Instagram video how he was feeling, but did not address the reason for his hospital admission.

The 55-year-old comedian said: “First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.

“I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man.

“I want you to see me laugh and having a good time, partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie (or) television show.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx added that his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saved” his life as he thanked his family for keeping the details of his health “airtight”.

The actor also said: “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out.

“They protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Foxx, known for films including Django Unchained, Collateral and Ray – for which he won the Academy Award for best actor in 2005 – also dismissed rumours about his condition, saying he was not paralysed or blind.

He added: “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back and I’m able to work, so I want to thank people who let me work and I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got.”

Ending the video, Foxx said: “I just want to jump on here and let you know that I’m on my way back.”

Celebrities including actor Dwayne Johnson, presenter Jay Blades, comedian Gabriel Iglesias and actress Kyla Pratt showed their support for him on his post.

Johnson wrote: “I’m gonna bear hug the f*** outta you when I see you again.”

Corinne Foxx revealed in April her father had a “medical complication” and “due to quick action and great care” was recovering.

In May, Foxx announced he would become the host of a new US game show, We Are Family, alongside Corinne.

The show will see non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden family member and if anyone in the studio audience guesses correctly they could win up to 100,000 dollars (£78,000).