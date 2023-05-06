Spanish Queen wore Beckham dress also seen on Kendall Jenner to palace reception

The Queen of Spain wore a Victoria Beckham dress, a design previously worn by reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner, to a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation.

Showing her support for British design talent, Letizia teamed the green gathered-waist midi dress with a black clutch bag and court heels.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace (Danny Lawson/PA)

Accompanying her husband, King Felipe, at the event for overseas coronation guests, Letizia, 50, added a glittering bow-shaped brooch and drop earrings.

“Her Majesty the Queen of Spain looks incredible!!! Wearing one of my dresses!!” Beckham wrote on Instagram.

The dress, in parrot green, costing £850, is sold out on the Victoria Beckham website.

From the designer’s SS23 collection, it was previously worn by US star Jenner during a visit to Dubai, where she teamed it with long black latex gloves and knee-high boots.

The cap-sleeved dress debuted on the SS23 runway in Paris, modelled by Bella Hadid and paired with a tasselled clutch bag.

Pop star-turned-fashion designer Beckham, 49, launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008.