Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding

ShowbizPublished:

The reality TV star was among the attendees at the Little White Chapel.

Kim Kardashian has revealed she officiated the intimate Las Vegas wedding of her hair stylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage.

The 42-year-old reality TV star shared photos from the ceremony at the Little White Chapel on Saturday where she wore a lace-up black leather dress from Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Also included in her post was a video of country music superstar Shania Twain performing her 1997 hit You’re Still The One to the small group of attendees.

She wrote: “I was so honoured to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!!

“I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage and the surprise from @shaniatwain singing their song to them was (magic) and I love the custom @ludovicdesaintsernin dress.”

Appleton also shared a series of photos from the night, with one appearing to show him and his newlywed husband with matching tattoos.

Another showed them climbing into a private jet and celebrating with family.

“What happens in Vegas,” he wrote.

Kardashian replied to his post: “The most fun night ever!!! Filled with so much love.”

Celebrity hair stylist Appleton and The White Lotus star Gage confirmed they were in a relationship in February, commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.

They later made their red carpet debut together at a party in Los Angeles.

