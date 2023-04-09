BBC Great Expectations Shropshire filming locations to be seen on screens tonight

Photos of filming locations across Shropshire for BBC's Great Expectations. Photo: Film Shropshire

Last summer all eyes were on the county when filming of the Charles Dickens classic, which has been developed by Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight, got underway - it has been transformed into a nail-biting adaptation by the BBC and Film Shropshire with the first two episodes having now hit the screens.

The third episode is set to be aired on Sunday, April 9 at 9pm, and if you're tuning in from Shropshire, you might notice some familiar spots.

The synopsis for the show says: "Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham show him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

"Steven Knight serves as writer and executive producer alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Brady Hood and Samira Radsi serve as directors. Great Expectations is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker."

Some of the locations that Shropshire residents may recognise on their screens are:

St John's Hill

This scene in Great Expectations was filmed on St John's Hill, Shrewsbury, which is a street of Grade II listed Victorian and Georgian architecture.

St Mary's Water Lane

This particular location in the third episode is St Mary's Water Lane, Shrewsbury.

Other locations where filming took place may also be recognisable to locals:

BBC film crews set up to film in Shrewsbury and transformed many locations to look like Kent and London, where the series is actually set.

The film crews worked overnight to cover up modern street furniture and road signs, importing gravel and even animal dung to create a Victorian vibe.

Film Shropshire has recently launched a website and are keen to build a database of locations.