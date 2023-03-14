Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday celebrated with new image from upcoming film

Great Escaper

A new image of Sir Michael Caine starring in his latest project, The Great Escaper, has been released to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Two-time Oscar winner Sir Michael stars alongside Glenda Jackson in the forthcoming movie, which is based on the true story of a Second World War veteran who escapes from his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The image, released by Pathe in celebration of Sir Michael’s landmark birthday, shows the cockney acting great in character as Bernard Jordan, standing in the foreground adorned with war medals and saluting.

Behind Bernard is a ship with its crew members standing across two decks, all of whom are saluting.

Oscar-winning actress Jackson is set to star as Irene, Bernard’s wife of 60 years.

Sir Michael previously acted alongside Jackson almost five decades ago, in the 1975 romantic comedy The Romantic Englishwoman.

The Great Escaper, which is due to be released later this year, will explore the true story of Bernard’s escape, which made headlines in 2014.

The on-screen adaptation of Bernard’s story and his determination to join fellow-war veterans on the beach in France to commemorate their fallen comrades will see explorations of love, old age and the effects war has on individuals involved.

The Great Escaper is directed by Oliver Parker, who helmed the 1999 adaptation of An Ideal Husband, with the script by Made In Dagenham writer William Ivory.