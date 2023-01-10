Mo Gilligan returns to host the Brit Awards 2023

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London

Mo Gilligan has said the 2023 Brit Awards is going to be “even bigger this year” as it is announced he will return as host.

The comedian, 34, helmed the annual prize ceremony for the first time last year, taking over from Jack Whitehall who had hosted the event in 2018 and 2019.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed he will reprise the role at the upcoming awards show, which honours British music, on February 11, at The O2 Arena, London.

Mo Gilligan helmed the annual prize ceremony for the first time last year (John Marshall / JM Enternational/PA)

Gilligan said: “Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.

“I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists.

“I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

During the 2022 ceremony last February, Gilligan mocked Boris Johnson, who was the Prime Minister at the time, inviting him to the Brit Awards ceremony because “I know you love a party”.

The reference came as Mr Johnson was coming under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall.

Gilligan has released a number of Netflix stand-up specials and fronts his own Channel 4 programme, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which has won two Baftas.

He is also a judge on The Masked Singer and was on the panel for the first series of The Masked Dancer UK.

Damian Christian, 2023 Brit Awards chairman and managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records, said: “Making sure we got Mo back to host this year’s awards was a huge priority for us.

“He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first Brits last year.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humour and style to our stage and screens once again.”

? It's time to Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard ? On Thursday 12 January, the 2023 #BRITs nominees will be exclusively revealed in a livestream that is not to be missed! Now to meet your fantastic presenters…. pic.twitter.com/f9G7X8LqAu — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 5, 2023

The nominations for the award ceremony will be announced on Thursday by Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders through an exclusive live stream on the official Brits social media channels from 4pm.

They have also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley, Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott, YouTube’s Yung Filly and Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs to help deliver the news.

In December 2022, it was announced RnB girl group Flo had won the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

The prestigious award, supported by BBC Radio 1, seeks to identify future stars of the UK music scene, and the winner is selected by a panel of music editors and critics from across the industry.

The London-based trio became the first group to win the award since its inception in 2008.