Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna offers message about loneliness at Christmas

Jamie Kenna

Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna has shared a message to those feeling lonely on Christmas Day.

The soap star, who played lovelorn character Phill Whittaker in the long-running ITV show, said the festive period can “really rub salt in the wound” when you are going through hard times.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kenna, who spent his Christmas Day with TV’s Louie Spence, said: “I love Christmas, Christmas is my favourite time of year.

“I’ve got two little kids and I can live vicariously through them and the whole Santa Claus thing and all that is just brilliant.

“But also I’ve had my dark times and I know how that feels and when you’re in one of those dark spots or if you know people that are in one of those dark spots, Christmas can be horrible.

“It can really rub salt in the wound when you’re supposed to be feeling festive and full of love and joyous spirit, but actually all you want to do is hide under a duvet.”

The actor, who last appeared on the cobbles in July this year, said he wanted to reach out to those feeling lonely.

Kenna, who also played Billy Mills in Peaky Blinders, said: “Don’t feel you’re going to kill someone’s Christmas buzz by talking about it, don’t feel you’re going to ruin someone’s Christmas by picking up the phone – just do it and don’t be alone.

“If now is the time to reach out then do it, because I know this is the hardest time of the year because you feel very lonely and isolated and that you’re going to be the Grinch, but you’re not, you’re really not.

“Christmas is all about wrapping yourself around people you love and care for and that might be someone you haven’t spoken to for years and all of a sudden they pick up the phone.

“So just be aware of that, be aware of those around you and if you are feeling that way, reach out, please reach out and say something and you won’t regret it. I promise.”

He ended the touching message with “peace and love”.