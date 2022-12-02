Marvel releases official trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3

European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 with the cast in London

The Guardians of the Galaxy return in the first official trailer for the third and final film instalment of the Marvel franchise.

The two-minute clip features Chris Pratt and his band of goofy space heroes traversing a variety of intergalactic worlds.

“We were gone for quite a while, but no matter what happens next the galaxy still needs its guardians,” Pratt says.

Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con. Only in theaters May 5, 2023.

CGI action abounds, with the Guardians seen in multi-coloured space suits jumping through an alien world.

“We have been running our whole lives,” Pratt says.

“Pete, I’m done running,” Rocket, played by Bradley Cooper, replies.

Directed by James Gunn, the third Guardians movie sees the return of previous franchise stars Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff as well as Vin Diesel as animated tree-man Groot.

British actor Will Poulter is due to join the cast as the gold-skinned Adam Warlock, who also makes an appearance in the trailer.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is due for release on May 5 2023.