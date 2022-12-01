Actor Larry Lamb joins Strictly Come Dancing’s TV Christmas special

Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb is the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed to compete in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The actor, who played Mick Shipman in hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey, will be partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova when he takes to the dancefloor in the festive version of the BBC One show.

The 75-year-old presents Channel 5 docuseries Britain By Bike alongside his son George and regularly appears on The One Show to present history and heritage films.

James Corden and Larry Lamb during the National Television Awards in 2010, later receiving the comedy award for Gavin & Stacey (Ian West/PA)

Lamb also starred in EastEnders, dramatically departing Walford on Christmas day 2009 when his character Archie Mitchell was murdered by a mystery assassin who bashed him over the head with a bust of Queen Victoria.

In a bid to lift the Strictly trophy, Lamb will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in front of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood and the voting audience.

He is set to compete against five other couples to win the festive version of the popular dance show.

They include soap actress Alexandra Mardell and Kai Widdrington; DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and Luba Mushtuk; and podcaster Rosie Ramsey who will be partnered with Neil Jones.

Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties.

“I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”