First look at Adam Thomas with real-life niece and son in Waterloo Road reboot

Adam Thomas

Waterloo Road has become a family affair for Adam Thomas who stars alongside his real-life niece Scarlett and his son Teddy in the first pictures released for the upcoming BBC drama.

Thomas returns to his role as Donte Charles in the series set to air in January on BBC One, while Scarlett, daughter of his older brother Ryan Thomas, and Teddy will play his on-screen children.

Angela Griffin, who plays the headteacher, and Katie Griffiths, whose character Chlo was married to Thomas’s Donte at the end of their last season, also return to reprise their roles.

Adam Thomas plays Donte Charles (BBC/PA)

The award-winning series, which originally ran from 2006 to 2015, will also see Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh step into the role of Nicky Walters.

The drama, set and made in Greater Manchester, follows life at a comprehensive school with parents and teachers learning to navigate the ever-changing social landscape – from homelessness, the cost of living, LGBTQ+, racism, sexism and mental health, the show said.

The revival plans to shine a spotlight on the education system in the UK. It will explore the challenges faced by teachers, parents and pupils, all of which have become more pronounced during the pandemic.

Waterloo Road will see parents and teachers learning to navigate the ever-changing social landscape (BBC/PA)

The reboot is part of the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 2006 to 2015 and was an early venture for many actors, including Bridgerton stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, and Victoria’s Jenna Coleman.

The series was one of the most popular UK TV dramas while it aired, and garnered new audiences after the boxset was released on BBC iPlayer in September 2019.