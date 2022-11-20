Scottish Bafta nominees arrive on the red carpet ahead of ceremony

The Devil’s Hour premiere – London

Actor Peter Capaldi said he was “excited” to attend the Scottish Baftas where he will be receiving this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television award.

The Doctor Who star spoke on the red carpet as he arrived for the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

He said: “The Scottish Baftas has a particular flavour to it.

“It’s good fun, and its a wee bit less up itself compared to other awards, so that’s nice.

“It’s very nice to be here.”

Want to find out why our host @edibow has brought a bum bag to the #BAFTAScotAwards? You're gonna have to tune in for the ceremony tonight…? pic.twitter.com/qrAjbagh4z — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) November 20, 2022

The Glasgow-born, multi-talented actor has also been nominated for best actor for his role in Benediction, a 2021 biographical drama film about 20th Century war poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Other celebrities – including Succession star Brian Cox, Outlaner’s Sam Heughan, Downton Abbey’s Phillis Logan and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa – also arrived for the event.

Speaking on the red carpet, Logan, who has been nominated this year for best actress in television for her role in Guilt, said: “It’s exciting to be here at this wonderful event.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was nominated.

“It’s lovely to see all this wonderful talent come together.”