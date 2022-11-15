Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since revealing MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate crouches

Christina Applegate said her daughter is “my everything” after making her first public appearance since revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The actress, known for her roles in Netflix comedy Dead To Me and the Anchorman films, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, on Monday.

She became visibly emotional during a short acceptance speech in which she acknowledged the support she had received from friends and family while battling the disease.

Applegate announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in August 2021, while filming the third and final series of Dead To Me.

Liz Feldman, from left, Christina, Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose during a ceremony honoring Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I’ve had a really interesting life… this day means more to me than you could possibly imagine,” she said at the ceremony on Monday, adding that she couldn’t “stand for long”.

She continued: “The most important person in this world is my daughter.”

“You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting.

“I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything… thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Applegate told her fans gathered on the famous Hollywood street they were “gorgeous”, telling them: “I love you so much.”

She shared news of her MS diagnosis in August 2021, describing it as a “strange journey”.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” she posted at the time.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road.

“But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

The actress made her television debut in 1972 alongside her mother in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, but rose to fame following her turn as Kelly Bundy on the long-running Fox television series, Married with Children.

She furthered her television success by starring in her own NBC comedy series, Jesse, which garnered her a People’s Choice Award as Favorite Female Performer in a New Television Series and a Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical, in 1999.

She also appeared as a guest star on Friends as Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) younger sister, Amy, in 2004.

David Faustino, from left, Christina Applegate, Katey Sagal and Amanda Bearse pose during a ceremony honoring Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Her performance earned her an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role, as well as an additional nomination the following year.

Applegate was joined by several of her television co-stars including David Faustino, Katey Sagal from Married With Children, and from Dead to Me, Linda Cardellini as well as show creator Liz Feldman

Her film roles include comedies including Anchorman, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Hall Pass, The Sweetest Thing, View From the Top and cult-classic Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

Aside from her acting success, Applegate founded the Right Action for Women (RAW) support programme in 2009.

The programme was created to offer financial support for breast cancer screenings and has served over 1,000 patients in its 10-year history, providing nearly one million dollars (£850,000) in financial assistance.

Her star is the the 2,740th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was awarded in the category Television.