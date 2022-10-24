Gordon Ramsay goes to Spain with Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix

Gordon Ramsay, Gino d'Acampo and Fred Sirieix in Mexico

Gordon Ramsay will head to Spain with celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix for a new series of their road-trip show.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef, known for Hell’s Kitchen, is searching for the best seafood, wine and tapas the country has to offer in Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip.

The trio will ride in an RV across Andalusia and Galicia while cooking Spanish food, tasting jamon, and doing flamenco dancing.

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo (Jon Enoch/PA)

“Here. We. Go. Again! Vamos! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain,” said Ramsay.

“Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay, dios mio (Oh my God)!”

ITV promises bromance and bickering in equal measure as part of the “unmissable culinary adventure”.

Fred Sirieix known for First Dates (Mike Egerton/PA)

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, said: “We can’t wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure.

“We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember, Spain won’t know what’s hit it!”

Viva España! Gordon, Gino and Fred are back for a brand-new Road Trip. The award-winning series will return to ITV and ITVX in early 2023@GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico @fredsirieix1 Details > https://t.co/EZH0btYHkU pic.twitter.com/I6ispWfMnw — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 24, 2022

Two special episodes of the programme are due to air over the festive period.

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Unseen will serve up never-before-seen action from across earlier road trip episodes.