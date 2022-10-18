Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis addresses ticket price rise

The Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said “incredibly challenging times” are behind the price hike for next year’s event.

Tickets for the 2023 festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

The last time tickets went on general sale was in 2019, when they cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival, but it was subsequently cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the rise on Twitter, Eavis said: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.

“And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.

“We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 6th (standard tickets). Info at https://t.co/YwYspsGHt5 pic.twitter.com/gzBnRuP7B3 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) September 23, 2022

The price rise comes as many businesses and individuals struggle during the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar and inflation remains high.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2023 festival from 6pm on November 3 and standard tickets from 9am on November 6.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.