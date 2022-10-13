All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022

National Television Awards 2022 – London

The National Television Awards have taken place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.

The King also sent a special message during the ceremony to the cast and crew of Emmerdale for their 50th anniversary, and a special tribute was paid to the late Queen.

Here is the full list of the winners:

The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Authored documentary – Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Returning drama – Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter – Ant & Dec

Gogglebox stars celebrate in the press room after winning the factual entertainment award (Ian West/PA)

Factual entertainment – Gogglebox

Drama performance – Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Serial drama – Emmerdale

Mark Charnock and the cast and crew of Emmerdale (Ian West/PA)

Expert – Martin Lewis

Serial drama performance – Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers

Rising Star – Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street

This Morning stars celebrate after winning the daytime award (Ian West/PA)

Daytime – This Morning

Comedy – After Life

Talent show judge – Anton Du Beke

New drama – Trigger Point