Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022

ShowbizPublished:

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
National Television Awards 2022 – London

The National Television Awards have taken place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.

The King also sent a special message during the ceremony to the cast and crew of Emmerdale for their 50th anniversary, and a special tribute was paid to the late Queen.

Here is the full list of the winners:

National Television Awards 2022 – London
The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Authored documentary – Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Returning drama – Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter – Ant & Dec

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Gogglebox stars celebrate in the press room after winning the factual entertainment award (Ian West/PA)

Factual entertainment – Gogglebox

Drama performance – Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Serial drama – Emmerdale

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Mark Charnock and the cast and crew of Emmerdale (Ian West/PA)

Expert – Martin Lewis

Serial drama performance – Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers

Rising Star – Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street

National Television Awards 2022 – London
This Morning stars celebrate after winning the daytime award (Ian West/PA)

Daytime – This Morning

Comedy – After Life

Talent show judge – Anton Du Beke

New drama – Trigger Point

Special recognition – Sir Lenny Henry

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News