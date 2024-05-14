TV presenter Anthony McPartlin welcomes first child with Anne-Marie Corbett

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have welcomed their first child.

McPartlin, 48, announced the news on the joint Instagram account he has with friend and co-presenter Declan Donnelly.

Sharing a black and white picture showing a tattoo on his shoulder and the baby’s covered head, McPartlin wrote: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin.”

“Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

McPartlin, one half of entertainment duo Ant and Dec, and Corbett were married in 2021 in a ceremony in a rural church in Hampshire.

TV host Dermot O’Leary, husband and wife duo Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley and comedian David Walliams were among the celebrity guests at the wedding.

Donnelly has two children, Isla and Jack, with his wife Ali Astall.

TV presenter Davina McCall was among the celebrities posting congratulatory messages on the Instagram announcement, writing in the comments: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wrote: “Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can’t wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both”.

Last year, Geordie duo Ant and Dec announced that they would be halting popular ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway after the 20th series, which came to an end last month.

The pair said they were taking “a breather” from the show.