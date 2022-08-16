Notification Settings

Release date for 10th instalment in Saw franchise announced

Published:

The horror film series, known for its gore and psychological games, will return on October 27 2023.

Empty cinema screen with audience

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced a release date for the 10th instalment in the Saw franchise.

The horror film series, known for its gore and psychological games, will return on October 27 2023.

A title is yet to be confirmed but director Kevin Greutert is reported to be returning to the franchise.

The original Saw movie was released in 2004 and follows the twisted games of the villain Jigsaw, who pits unsuspecting victims against each other.

The franchise has spanned nine films to date, including the 2021 Spiral, starring Chris Rock.

