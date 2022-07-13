Jacques O’Neill visits former rugby club after quitting Love Island

Jacques O'Neill

Jacques O’Neill stopped off at his former rugby club, Castleford Tigers, after landing in the UK following his stint on Love Island.

Rugby player Jacques, 23, announced his shock exit from the ITV2 dating show during Tuesday’s episode, explaining to his fellow islanders that he needed to “get back to himself”.

In emotional scenes, he said his exit was the best thing for his relationship with 24-year-old Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

During a press conference, Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford confirmed Jacques had visited the Super League club during a training session on Wednesday morning.

Mr Radford said: “He’s been in this morning to see the boys – I don’t know who dressed him, I think he’s come in fancy dress today, but no he’s come in to say hi to the lads.

“The boys were really pleased to see him.”

Days before entering the villa, the rugby club confirmed the release of hooker Jacques from his contract to be on the reality show – confirming they would have the first option to re-sign him if he wanted to resume his rugby league career.

When asked about re-signing, Mr Radford joked: “I think he’ll want to make a couple of million first and then maybe dip his toe into rugby league, we’ll have to see.

“He seemed pretty busy this morning, he was on the phone a fair bit.”

He added: “It’s not something we’ve spoke about, obviously it only happened last night, he flew home last night.

“He looked jaded, he’d had no sleep, obviously all the euphoria of doing what he’s been doing, I suppose, that’s probably a conversation for further down the line, I think.”

Speaking about Jacques leaving the hit show to protect his mental health, Mr Radford said: “Like any walk of life there are obstacles in front of you, unfortunately, making sure people are around you whether that be your family or club related to help you deal with that is pretty important.”

Speaking about his own experience of mental health, Mr Radford added: “Criticism you tend to keep it within yourself and use it as a motivator, I think that’s a generational thing.

“I think its more open and spoke about now than it probably ever has been. I think I am probably from a different generation.”