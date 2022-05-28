Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Love Islanders Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow welcome second child

ShowbizPublished:

The couple met on the ITV dating show in 2017.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Former Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have announced the birth of their second child, calling her a “beautiful early bird”.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating series in 2017, already had one daughter, Nell Sophia, who was born in October 2020.

In a post on Instagram, the couple revealed they had had a second baby girl on May 27, named Nora Belle.

Alongside a video showing a selection of clips and photos, posted on both their Instagram accounts, Jewitt wrote: “Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt, born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia.”

The couple married in September last year, in a ceremony attended by famous faces including fellow Love Island contestant and DJ Marcel Somerville and singer and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden.

As part of the Instagram post, a touching video clip showed the couple’s eldest daughter Nell meeting her new sister for the first time.

Quickenden responded: “Congrats maybe can’t wait to meet her xx.”

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Bowen said “Congratulations guys”, with four red heart emojis.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News