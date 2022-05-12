Kelly Osbourne announces she is pregnant with first child

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has announced she is “over the moon” to be pregnant with her first child.

Osbourne, 37, the daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

Alongside an image of herself holding images of a baby scan, Osbourne said: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Osbourne did not mention the father of her child in her announcement, but her boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45, followed up with a post of his own showing a picture of a baby scan captioned with a variety of emojis.

Osbourne confirmed her relationship with the Slipknot star in a romantic post on Valentine’s Day, saying: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Sharon Osbourne shared her delight over the news of her daughter’s pregnancy, writing on Instagram: “My [heart] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne.”

The news came after Sharon Osbourne said she was suffering from Covid-19, shortly after husband Ozzy contracted the virus.