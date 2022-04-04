Notification Settings

Donatella Versace re-dresses Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Grammys

ShowbizPublished:

The pair presented the award for best new artist at the ceremony on Sunday, wearing outfits by the famous Italian fashion house.

Donatella Versace (left) at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards appears on stage with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.
Donatella Versace took to the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards to help presenters Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa with their outfits.

The pair appeared together to present the gong for best new artist at the awards on Sunday, wearing ensembles by the famous Italian fashion house.

The WAP rapper appeared outraged as she accused Dua of “stealing my look”.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
“I was told I had the exclusive, I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella,” the Levitating singer replied.

The designer then joined them on stage before stripping away the dresses to reveal short black tops with shiny latex-looking leggings.

Versace also dazzled in a knee-length sparkling gold dress with a large black belt and knee high boots.

“These are my girls,” she said, returning to the audience to cheers and applause.

