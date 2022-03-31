Phil Wang reveals he helped write Amy Schumer’s Oscars joke about Will Smith

Phil Wang at Shang-Chi UK premiere – London

Phil Wang has revealed he helped write a joke about Will Smith for Oscars host Amy Schumer, which she used at the 94th awards ceremony.

The Footlights alumnus said Smith had laughed at the joke “for the last time in his life”.

The joke, delivered by Schumer shortly before Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage, took aim at the film King Richard, in which Smith plays the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

“I sent a few jokes to Amy and she ended up using one of them,” he told the Chrissy, Sam and Browny podcast.

Asked which joke Schumer had used, he replied: “It was ‘it’s inspirational isn’t it that after years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories we finally get a movie about the incredible Williams’ sisters’… dad’.”