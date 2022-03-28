Notification Settings

Will Smith’s Oscars altercation condemned by The Academy as inquiry launched

ShowbizPublished:

The organisation said it ‘condemned’ the actions of the US star who went on to win the Oscar for best actor following the incident.

Will Smith with his best actor Oscar
A formal review has been launched into the altercation between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, The Academy has announced.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it “condemned” the actions of Smith, who later went on to win the Oscar for best actor following the incident at the 94th annual movie awards.

94th Academy Awards
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Smith stormed onstage and hit the comedian in front of a star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

In a statement to media on Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

