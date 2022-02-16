Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox sign record deal

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox have signed a record deal and will be releasing an EP in May.

The duo, who will be known musically as Michael and Michelle, have signed with Decca Records Label Group, with The Watching Silence due to be released on May 6.

The record, which consists of four original songs, was recorded last year in London.

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox are releasing music (Cal McIntyre/Decca Records)

Dockery, 40, has become a fan favourite playing Lady Mary in the series and film versions of Julian Fellowes’ popular period drama, while Fox, 33, has played footman Andrew Parker.

Dockery said: “It’s a whole different set of skills and vulnerability. Acting tends to start with what’s already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It’s different and very freeing.”

Fox, who was previously reported to be dating Downton star Laura Carmichael, said: “I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven’t fully realised – and that’s happening now.”

The pair’s music is described as “more Nashville Americana than UK folk in melody and structure”, with “impressionistic songs” said to be “modern and immediate, free of pastiche, and are shot through with their own London realism”.

Laura Monks and Tom Lewis, co-presidents of the Decca Label Group, said: “We are thrilled to have these two multi-talented artists join the Decca family.

“They are a perfect match and we fell in love with their sound and chemistry as soon as we heard them. We know their global fanbase will be as excited to finally hear them on record as we are.”

Dockery has spoken previously about her musical past, and has previously performed at the London Jazz Festival and London jazz venue, Ronnie Scott’s.

Fox has previously released music.