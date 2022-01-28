David Schwimmer pays tribute to genocide victims on Holocaust Memorial Day

David Schwimmer at the National Television Awards 2020 – Press Room – London

David Schwimmer has called for “reflection and education” about the victims of genocide on International Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Friends actor shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to the millions of innocent men, women and children who lost their lives in the historic atrocity.

“As established by the United Nations, today is a time for reflection and education in honor of the approximately six million Jewish and 5 million non-Jewish innocent men, women and children systematically murdered during the Holocaust,” he wrote

“The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference,” it read.