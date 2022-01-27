Emilia Fox: ‘Falling in love again – that’s a big risk’

Cheltenham Festival 2020 – St Patrick’s Day – Cheltenham Racecourse

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has spoken about the “big risk” of “falling in love again”.

The actress, 47, said it “makes her heart dance” when she thinks of what attracted her to TV producer boyfriend Jonathan Stadlen in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

She told the publication: “We’ve met at a time in our lives when we’ve both had relationships, we both have children and we’ve both been on our own and, as a result, we’re able to communicate freely, openly and honestly about everything.

“I’ve not had communications like that in any romantic relationship, ever.”

Emilia Fox has spoken of her relationship with Jonathan Stadlen (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni/PA)

Fox was previously married to actor Jared Harris.

She has been a fixture on the small screen in her role playing Dr Nikki Alexander on BBC crime drama Silent Witness since 2004.

Talking about taking more risks as she gets older and recounting the last one she took, she told Good Housekeeping: “Falling in love again – that’s a big risk.

“You have to be prepared to put all your cards on the table, to leave your past in the past and look forward to the future together – and to be vulnerable with that.

“I think that’s quite a brave thing to do.”

The Pianist actress, who is the magazine’s March cover star, said the change she would still like to see for women would be for it to “be made easier for every woman to have a working life and a home life”.

She cited her Silent Witness co-star Liz Carr as an inspiration.

The 24th series of Silent Witness aired last year.