Alicia Witt asks for privacy following ‘surreal loss’ of her parents

Actress Alicia Witt arrives for the Serpentine Summer Party

Alicia Witt has asked for privacy following the “surreal loss” of her parents, who have been found dead in their home in Massachusetts.

The actress, who stars in zombie drama The Walking Dead, said she had not heard from the couple in several days and had asked a family member to check on them.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

“I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

According to reports the bodies of Robert and Diane Witt were discovered inside their home in Worcester, but there were “no signs of foul play”.