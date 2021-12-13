I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller has emotional virtual reunion with family

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Newly-crowned I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller became emotional as he was reunited on screen with his fiancee Steph Jones and baby son Albert.

The Emmerdale actor, 30, was crowned the king of the castle in Sunday night’s final episode of the ITV programme, after braving some 20 days in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, where the programme was filmed for a second year.

He triumphed over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who came in third.

Watch the moment @imacelebrity winner @DannyBMiller was emotionally reunited with his fiancee and son.

Jones and Albert, who is seven weeks old, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine virtually with Miller, who became tearful on seeing them on screen.

He said: “Darling, I love you so much.”

Jones said: “We’ve missed you so much darling, we just want you to come home now.”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier, Miller said: “I’m waiting to go back today to see him (Albert) and can’t wait to put him in my arms and see him for the first time in what seems like a lifetime.”

Miller, best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in long-running ITV soap Emmerdale, added: “I mean, fortunately for him he has no idea but unfortunately for me, I’ve missed him. And he won’t know, but I certainly have, and I’ll spend the rest of my life making sure that I make (it) up to him.”

Before beginning I’m A Celebrity, Miller said he had left his role on Emmerdale, which he has played on and off for the past 13 years.

Albert was born at the end of October and Miller said he was doing the show to secure their financial future.

King @DannyBMiller talks to @adilray and @ranvir01 about his time in the castle and how his childhood hero @teamginola got him through the experience. Congratulations Danny!

During his time in the castle he struck up a friendship with his childhood hero and fellow contestant, football star David Ginola, who was eliminated during Saturday’s episode.

The soap star said having cameras filming them around the clock was an “absolute nightmare”, but credited Ginola, 54, with getting him through.

He told GMB presenter Ranvir Singh: “I’ll be honest with you, it was an absolute nightmare, it was, from start to finish, it was tension, it was awful, but luckily for me I had David Ginola all the way throughout, but I don’t think you ever really get used to it.

“I mean, obviously I’m used to being in front of the camera, but to have a camera recording you all the way throughout, you know, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is just, it doesn’t make it any easier.

“But luckily I’d David Ginola in my ear, in my mind, and he didn’t let me go.”

During Sunday’s finale on ITV, the final three faced challenges alone in a bid to win a last dinner together, with Miller trying to win starters, Gregson aiming for main courses and Bridge for desserts.

Miller’s challenge involved wearing a large transparent helmet which was filled with “castle critters”, including cockroaches, every two minutes – with every two minutes he endured earning a star.

Later the three sat down at a table covered in a white cloth for their final meal and reflected on their respective experiences on the show.

Bridge opted for baked camembert, a roast beef dinner, apple crumble and custard and white chocolate fingers.

Gregson chose prawn cocktail, lamb chops, mash and peppercorn sauce on the side, Eton mess and chocolate.

Miller had halloumi fries, a full English breakfast, a cheeseboard and chocolate.

The show has been on air since November 21 and has had an eventful three weeks, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions and production being interrupted by damage resulting from Storm Arwen.

TV presenter Richard Madeley also had to leave the show early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill, and was unable to return having broken the Covid bubble.