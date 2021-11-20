Danny Miller on leaving Emmerdale to focus on his fiancee and son ahead of IAC

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Danny Miller has said he left his long-standing role on Emmerdale ahead of joining I’m A Celebrity so he could focus on his fiancee and newborn son after the show.

The actor, who played Aaron Dingle on the ITV soap for 13 years, is engaged to Steph Jones and they welcomed their son Albert on October 25.

Miller, 30, also revealed he had been struggling with his mental health before he met his partner, but said he feels prepared to enter Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales after receiving cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) over the last few years.

Our ever extending family. The last three weeks in our baby bubble are memories I will treasure forever.#family #memories pic.twitter.com/D5OfCoKOv4 — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) November 14, 2021

He said: “I’ve always wanted to be a dad, and I’m now blessed with Albert and Steph and I’m in a position, when I was offered this show (I’m A Celebrity), to be able to try and see what else is out there and see where else my career path leads me.

“And if it doesn’t (lead anywhere), the money that the show gives you means that, if anything, I’ll just have the year off – me, Albert and Steph.

“And for the sake of sacrificing three weeks, he won’t remember but I certainly will. It was a decision that made me think, ‘well, I’m going to do it because of the security it will give us in the future’.”

The actor admitted he was “very emotional” about leaving the soap and confirmed he will not return after his time on I’m A Celebrity.

He added: “But it’s given me the opportunity to be able to do a show like this and I’ll forever be in Emmerdale’s debt and I’ll forever be thankful to them and grateful.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world Danny Miller and not Aaron Dingle and give a full of representation of who I am, I’m hoping.

“It’s a very nerve-racking time, a very emotional time for me, but I’m fully focused and ready to go.”

So the news is FINALLY out there!! Danny is taking part in this years #ImACeleb With his funny, dry sense of humour & caring nature, it’s a brave move for a man who can’t even brush his teeth without heaving. Who is EXCITED?? #ImACeleb #dannymiller pic.twitter.com/qlu7dmwmm8 — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) November 16, 2021

Miller also reflected on how his perception of himself has changed since meeting his partner, who he has known since his schools days, and becoming a father.

He said: “I think over the last few years, before I met Steph, I’ve always thought of myself as a bad person because I’ve been suffering in the past with situations with my own mental health and stuff.

“But I’m in the strongest position mentally that I have ever been, and that’s all thanks to Steph and now to Albert… now I know I’m a good person and I’m a good dad.”

The actor added that he feels “fully prepared” to go into the Welsh castle after learning how to deal with his mental health and anxiety through CBT training.

He added: “I’m nowhere near the person that I was three years ago. I feel very comfortable in my own skin and comfortable with who I am.”