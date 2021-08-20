Actress Teresa Palmer welcomes fourth child and shares unusual name

Teresa Palmer

Actress Teresa Palmer has announced the birth of her fourth child and said the little girl is a “little magic moon”.

The Australian star, 35, best known for films including Warm Bodies and Hacksaw Ridge and the Sky series A Discovery of Witches, said she welcomed daughter Prairie Moon Palmer on August 17.

She already shares children: Bodhi Rain, age seven; Forest Sage, four; and Poet Lake, two, with her husband, the actor Mark Webber.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she wrote: “Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, August 17, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her.

“A little magic moon for our family.”

The photos show the new arrival adorned with a floral crown and decorated butterfly wings.

Another picture shows her surrounded by her whole family while another shows her being cradled by her oldest brother.

Palmer previously revealed she was planning on giving birth to her fourth child in a pool at home.

She wrote: Getting my homebirth set up ready, of course, the kids think the pool is the most fun toy in all the land.

“Anyone else have their kids present during birth? Did they get in the pool with you? I have two that want no part of being in the water and another that’s all about jumping in mid-birth.”

Earlier this month, she also said she has been breastfeeding every day since the birth of her first child in 2014.

She wrote: “Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight. I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born.

“I nursed him in to toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my second son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year.

“I then continued nursing my second son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey.

“I’m now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks.