Channel 4 to ‘celebrate’ life of reality star Nikki Grahame in documentary

Nikki Grahame

Channel 4 has said it will “celebrate” the life of reality TV star Nikki Grahame in a new documentary.

The Big Brother star died earlier this year aged 38.

The new documentary will show that “behind the bright and funny media persona, Nikki was a complex woman who bravely battled anorexia for over 30 years”, according to a statement.

Nikki Grahame (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It will feature interviews with her mother, as well as other members of her family and her friends.

Her mother, Sue Grahame, said: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary.”

She added it will “be tough, but Nikki was one special girl – kind and smart with the biggest heart”.

Executive producer Ollie Durrant said: “We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki’s family and friends.

“She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today.

Nikki Grahame (Ian West/PA)

“We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”

Before finding fame on Big Brother, Grahame, then an aspiring actress, appeared as an extra in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife in Sky One’s Dream Team.

She also appeared as a contestant on ITV dating show Blind Date and competed in the 2004 Miss Hertfordshire pageant.