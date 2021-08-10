Jay Blades: Why I am learning to read at the age of 51

Jay says he's now learning the same things that are taught to five-year-olds

The handyman TV presenter, who lives in Ironbridge and has a workshop in Wolverhampton, is hoping to inspire others with his challenge.

He has filmed an upcoming documentary about dyslexia called Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51. It will be a one-off hour-long programme airing on BBC One and iPlayer.

Jay has suffered through life with a difficulty from the condition. And, although he has excelled in other areas of his academic life and career, he has continued to read through adulthood.

He said: “When I went to university, they diagnosed me as having the reading ability of an 11-year-old – and this is when I was 31. That gave me the stamp and seal of approval to tell people I’m dyslexic.”

Discussing his experience filming the documentary, he says it enabled him to open up and come to terms with his own difficulties.

He said he was also aware he was now in a position in which his profile would allow him to help others who have a similar difficulty with literacy. He said: “I’ve never known anybody to be as open as I am about dyslexia and take that journey with a camera stuck in your face.

“What they’re teaching five-year-olds now is exactly what I’m learning. It’s a brave thing, but I know it’s going to inspire people.”

The presenter, who currently has a new show on BBC Two called Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop, says he is keen to use his platform for good, raising awareness and speaking out about issues that affect him. He has recently joined up with Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who he first met when, aged 14, she joined a youth club and choir that Blades ran. The pop star recently asked him to be a trustee on her charity, The Black Fund, which he says he is totally committed to.

He said:”I communicate with Leigh-Anne almost every day really. I send her a ‘thought of the day’ and keep her positive and focused. She’s very, very dear to me.”